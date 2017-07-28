Boomer & Carton: Jerry’s Update Covers All The Bases

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
Jerry Recco brought the noise during his Friday update.
The “maven” recapped the Yankees’ walk-off win over the Rays on Thursday night, as well as the Mets’ loss to the Padres. The Bombers made it six wins in their last seven with the 6-5, 11-inning victory. Meanwhile, with their 7-5 defeat, the Amazins’ ended up splitting their four-game set in San Diego.
Jerry, Boomer and guest host Bill Cowher also talked some NFL, as training camps begin to open across the league. The Giants arrived Thursday and the Jets will get things going on Friday.