Boomer & Carton Podcast & MOTD: July 28, 2017

Friday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day” featured a timely sound drop.
Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from Friday’s edition of the Boomer & Carton Morning Extravaganza in one nice little package for your convenience.
Former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach and current “NFL Today” analyst Bill Cowher filled in for Craig during the final show of the work week, so it should come as no surprise that the guys spent a considerable amount of time talking football.
Boomer and Coach Cowher discussed Jets and Giants training camp, and also touched on the Yankees and Mets, who continue to go in opposite directions.
Boomer & Carton will return to the airwaves on Aug. 7 at 6 a.m. Until then, stay classy New York!!!