NYPD: MTA Conductor Punched In The Face After Trying To Wake Up Man Sleeping On Brooklyn Subway Train

July 28, 2017 10:42 AM
Filed Under: Brooklyn, MTA, NYPD, Subway

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to find a man who they said assaulted an MTA conductor on board a subway train in Brooklyn last week.

It happened just before 9 p.m. last Friday on a southbound C train. The 40-year-old conductor was trying to wake up the man, who was sleeping on the train at the Euclid Avenue station, when police said he punched her in the face.

The suspect then fled. The conductor was taken to Jamaica Hospital, where she was listed in stable condition.

Police said the suspect was seen on surveillance video. They describe him as a black man between the ages of 20 and 30, about 5’10” tall, 175 pounds and was wearing a red hat, black shorts and black sneakers.

Brooklyn Subway Conductor Assault Suspect

Surveillance image of a suspect who police say assaulted an MTA conductor on board a subway train in Brooklyn on July 21, 2017. (credit: NYPD)

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

