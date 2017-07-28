Christie: Uproar Over His Visit To Closed Public Beach ‘Was The Most Hurtful Incident To My Children’ Since Taking Office

TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Gov. Chris Christie says public outcry over his decision to lounge with his family on a public beach that was closed during New Jersey’s government shutdown “was the most hurtful incident to my children” since he’s been governor.
The two-term Republican governor made the comments Thursday night during his regular radio call-in show on 101.5 FM.
“I will tell you that they were more hurt by this latest episode than they’ve been hurt by anything else that happened in the eight years,” Christie said. “And they don’t understand people’s unfairness, and quite frankly, their ignorance.”
“We were going because we had planned for months a special celebration for our children and their friends,” Christie said. “When they saw the criticism happen, they blamed themselves. They came to me and said ‘It’s our fault. We should’ve just told you that we would tell our friends to go away.'”
Christie was photographed over the Fourth of July weekend by NJ.com at Island Beach State Park, where the state provides a summer home to the governor. Christie ordered the shutdown of nonessential state government, including state beaches and parks, amid a budget impasse.
