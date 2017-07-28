Protesters, Supporters Gather Outside Suffolk College Ahead Of Trump Speech

BRENTWOOD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Protesters and supporters gathered outside Suffolk County Community College where President Donald Trump will be speaking Friday afternoon about the violent MS-13 street gang.

Protesters chanted “Hey, hey. Ho, ho. Donald Trump has got to go,” and “No hate, no fear, immigrants are welcome here” outside SCCC’s Brentwood campus.

Many protesters believe the presidential visit is just a photo-op.

“I think that he’s using this situation to massively exploit out undocumented community here on Long Island,” protester Jenny Ahrend said.

The protesters believe MS-13 is a problem but they don’t believe the president’s solution is the way to go about eradicating the gang’s influence on Long Island, CBS2’s Janelle Burrell reported.

“Our message today is for the local police departments of Long Island to not cooperate or collaborate with ICE,” protesters Anita Halasz said.

But others residents eager for the president’s visit are brushing off the protesters.

“Big fan of Donald Trump. God bless him, God bless America” one man said. “I think the controversy is made up by the media, I think it’s a bunch of baloney to be honest with you so I’m fully behind him.”

Isabelle Irizarry lives in Brentwood where two teen girls were murdered by MS-13 gang members. She is among the Long Islanders who are hopeful that the president’s words will have an impact.

“It’s very dangerous and they have to do something about that and I think that’s what he’s gonna do today,” Irizarry said.

“I think it’s important that he’s coming down to see what’s going on here and hopefully take a stance and support us in fixing the issues,” said Kings Park resident Dina Stramara.

Along with Secret Service, a number of state troopers and local police are present to make sure that protesters remain peaceful.