First Responders Help Woman Deliver Baby On Long Island Expressway

ISLANDIA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — It was a special delivery on the Long Island Expressway.
Jessica Ramos, 27, of Brentwood, was being driven to the hospital by her brother-in-law Thursday evening when her water broke.
With no time to waste, he pulled the car over to the shoulder on the Long Island Expressway near exit 58 in Islandia and first responders quickly came to the rescue.
With the help of a Suffolk County police officer along with members of the Ronkonkoma Fire Department Ambulance and Stony Brook Volunteer Ambulance Corp., Ramos gave birth to her son, Noah, around 7:05 p.m.
Mother and baby are doing just fine at Stony Brook University Hospital.