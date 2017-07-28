Mets Acquire Pitcher A.J. Ramos From Tampa Bay Rays

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New York Mets announced late Friday that they have acquired right-handed pitcher A.J. Ramos from the Miami Marlins, in exchange for minor league outfielder Ricardo Cespedes and minor league right-handed pitcher Merandy Gonzalez.
Ramos, 30, was an All-Star with Miami in 2016 and is 2-4 with 20 saves, a 3.63 ERA, and 47 strikeouts in 40 games for the Marlins in 2017.
The announcement came a day after the Mets taded first baseman Lucas Duda to the Rays. In return for that trade, the Mets have received relief prospect Drew Smith.
Duda has hit .246/.347/.532 with 17 home runs in 291 plate appearances this season, CBS Sports pointed out.
Smith’s trade to the Mets is his second just this year, CBS Sports pointed out. He was acquired by the Rays in a deal for Mikie Mahtook.