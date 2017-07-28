Rookie Firefighter Saves Dog Struggling To Stay Afloat In Florida Bay

July 28, 2017 11:12 AM
Filed Under: Miami

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Call it Junior’s lucky day.

The nearly 12-year-old Chinese Shar-Pei and Rottweiler mix was struggling to stay afloat in Biscayne Bay when rookie firefighter Emilio Sanchez jumped in to save him.

Sanchez said the dog was visibly relieved and excited to see him, CBS2 reported.

Junior had wandered away from his Miami Beach backyard while his owner was out for a run.

He was later reunited with his grateful owner.

The rescue and reunion were posted on the Miami Beach Fire Rescue’s Twitter page.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch