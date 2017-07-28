Rookie Firefighter Saves Dog Struggling To Stay Afloat In Florida Bay

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Call it Junior’s lucky day.
The nearly 12-year-old Chinese Shar-Pei and Rottweiler mix was struggling to stay afloat in Biscayne Bay when rookie firefighter Emilio Sanchez jumped in to save him.
Sanchez said the dog was visibly relieved and excited to see him, CBS2 reported.
Junior had wandered away from his Miami Beach backyard while his owner was out for a run.
He was later reunited with his grateful owner.
The rescue and reunion were posted on the Miami Beach Fire Rescue’s Twitter page.
