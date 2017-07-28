Murray Hill Chiropractor, Wife Jump To Deaths, Police Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Murray Hill chiropractor and his wife jumped to their deaths from the man’s window Friday, police said.

As 1010 WINS’ Roger Stern reported, the man and woman were both in their 50s and jumped from the man’s office window on East 33rd Street around 5:45 a.m..

The New York Post reported each wrote a suicide note. One described having medical bills that put them in a financial spiral and also said, “We had a wonderful life.”

The wife’s note reportedly pleaded that someone take care of their kids.

Sources told 1010 WINS there was also mention of “general financial hardship.”

The chiropractor used to buy clothing in a store across the street run by a man named Giovanni.

He called the chiropractor “a really wonderful guy – very sweet, soft guy.”

He said the couple’s kids were in college and described the situation as “very, very sad.”

The Post identified the couple as Glenn Scarpelli and Patricia Collant, 53 and 50. The newspaper said they jumped from the ninth-floor window of a 17-story building.