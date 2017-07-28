Skimming Device Found On ATM Inside McDonald’s In Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A skimming device was found on an ATM inside a McDonald’s in Queens.
The device was discovered at the McDonald’s on Maurice Avenue in Maspeth around 7 p.m. Thursday by a customer who knew how to check for it.
Video shows it being pulled right off the machine. With a quick pull, the card reader is off followed by a plate that was covering the pin pad, the plastic pieces fitting flush to the machine, CBS2’s Magdalena Doris reported.
A small pin hole housed a micro camera, which records your hand movement, unlocking your personal identification number. Batteries secured to the back to the plastic plate kept it running.
The technology is not new, but if you are not aware of what to look for, it can be detrimental. A swipe of your ATM card through this machine would leave your banking data open for collection. Pressing in a pin code uncovered by your hand, helps thieves get all the access they need.
Police say these devices can transmit information to a remote location without the person behind the operation returning to the scene.
Investigators are looking into whether this technology can do that and who it belongs to.