Simone Biles Shares Goofy Video After Getting Wisdom Teeth Pulled

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Olympic gymnast Simone Biles is giving fans a glimpse of her goofy side in a video that shows her coming out of an anesthetic haze after surgery to have her wisdom teeth removed.
Biles emerged from the procedure somewhat groggy and her sister, Adria Biles, was there with a camera to capture the moment.
In a 27-second clip posted to Twitter on Thursday, Biles appears on a recovery room bed with gauze in her mouth, singing, dancing and pretending to drive a car.
Biles said she hopes the video makes people laugh.
The 20-year-old said the full video is 14 minutes long.
“Other parts are hilarious too!” Biles said.
Biles won four gold medals and a bronze medal at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.
