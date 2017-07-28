Jake T. Austin Talks ‘The Emoji Movie’

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — The smiley face, the high five, and yes, even the poop emoji, are all featured in The Emoji Movie.

It explores Textopolis, the imaginary world in our phones where the emojis live.

“My character, Alex, is a kid who’s having a hard time getting a girl that he really likes to relate to him,” said Jake T. Austin, who stars in the movie, told The Trend’s Rebecca Granet. “So his emojis in his phone start sending text messages to the girl he really likes and they end up backfiring. They end up sending the wrong messages. My character basically goes to get his phone fixed to find out what the problem is and then he learns that there’s this whole world of emojis that exists in his smartphone.”

That world includes emojis voiced by T.J. Miller, James Corden and Maya Rudolph.

So which emoji would Jake want to be if he lived in Textopolis?

“I think one of the most funny ones is the monkey face, the surprise emoji. So I might be one of the monkeys,” Austin said.

You can see all the monkey business that your favorite emojis get into on Friday, July 28 when The Emoji Movie hits theaters.

The movie is rated PG.