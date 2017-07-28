80-Year-Old Woman Struck, Killed By Yellow Taxi On Upper East Side

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An 80-year-old woman was struck and killed by a yellow cab on the Upper East Side late Friday.
Police were called at 7:42 p.m. to 70th Street and Third Avenue, and found Barbara Horn in the street unconscious and unresponsive with severe trauma to her body.
They learned that a 2014 yellow taxi was headed north on Third Avenue and turned left onto 70th Street, where it struck the woman as she tried to cross 70th Street in the crosswalk.
Horn was pronounced dead at NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, police said. The can driver remained at the scene.
There were no arrests in the incident late Friday and the NYPD Collision Investigation Squad was investigating.