CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]

7/29 CBS2 Saturday Morning Weather Headlines

July 29, 2017 8:30 AM
Filed Under: CBS2 Weather headlines, Giorgio Panetta

Good morning folks… Well the rain is around this morning to start your weekend but not to worry because conditions will gradually improve! Currently around the area we are under gray skies with gusty winds and some rain around for the city on southwards with temperatures in the 60s and low 70s.

jl test beach and mountain5 7/29 CBS2 Saturday Morning Weather Headlines

(credit: CBS2)

The rain will begin to taper off later this morning from north to south giving way to some clearing late in the afternoon with high temperatures in the 70s and low 80s. We’ll end the weekend with a beautiful but windy day on Sunday with great sunshine and temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s.

nu tu 7day auto16 7/29 CBS2 Saturday Morning Weather Headlines

(credit: CBS2)

Next week looks to be a return to summer-like weather with highs in the 80s with the next chance of wet weather coming later in the week. Enjoy your Saturday and have a spectacular weekend!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch