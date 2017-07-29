7/29 CBS2 Saturday Morning Weather Headlines

Good morning folks… Well the rain is around this morning to start your weekend but not to worry because conditions will gradually improve! Currently around the area we are under gray skies with gusty winds and some rain around for the city on southwards with temperatures in the 60s and low 70s.
The rain will begin to taper off later this morning from north to south giving way to some clearing late in the afternoon with high temperatures in the 70s and low 80s. We’ll end the weekend with a beautiful but windy day on Sunday with great sunshine and temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s.
Next week looks to be a return to summer-like weather with highs in the 80s with the next chance of wet weather coming later in the week. Enjoy your Saturday and have a spectacular weekend!