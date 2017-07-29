7/29 CBS2 Saturday Afternoon Weather Headlines

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Skies will clear out tonight after clouds dominated much of the day. It will stay breezy overnight and it will be quite cool…with temps bottoming out in the 50s & 60s areawide!
Tomorrow promises to be a brighter and warmer day for all with no threat of rain. Despite the increased temps, it will feel very pleasant outside due to dry & cool north winds. Expect temps in the upper 70s & low 80s, not bad for late July!
Temps warm back up to seasonable levels on Monday with highs in the middle & upper 80s. There will be a slight uptick in humidity but it will still feel pretty nice out for most…the late summer feel returns midweek with higher humidity.
Have a great night!