VIDEO: Man Smashes Milk Crate Over Brooklyn Store Employee’s Head

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A man was caught on camera smashing a stolen milk crate over a Brooklyn store employee’s head, police said.
Police released surveillance video Saturday in hopes of identifying the man.
He allegedly stole the crate from outside a bodega on New Lots Avenue around 5:45 p.m. on July 15.
The employee chased after the man, who turned and smacked him over the head with it, police said.
The employee suffered a cut to his left eye.
The suspect took off with the crate.
He’s described as a black man in his 20s, wearing a blue T shirt, ripped blue jeans, white sneakers and a blue “KC” baseball hat.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. The public can also submit tips on the Crime Stoppers website or by texting them to 274637 (CRIMES) and entering TIP557. All calls are strictly confidential.