Woman Burned When Cooking Spray Explodes In Toms River, New Jersey

TOMS RIVER, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A New Jersey woman suffered extensive burns when a can of cooking spray exploded.
First responders were called to a home on Almond Drive in Toms River around 5:20 p.m. Friday.
Police said it appears the 46-year-old homeowner was cooking on a stove top when a can of nonstick spray exploded.
She suffered extensive burns to her face, torso and thighs. She was airlifted to a local burn center.
Firefighters put out a small kitchen fire and ventilated the home of heavy smoke.