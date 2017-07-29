BREAKING: Multiple People Hurt After Being Hit By Car In Queens | Listen: 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Woman Burned When Cooking Spray Explodes In Toms River, New Jersey

July 29, 2017 7:57 PM
Filed Under: New Jersey, Toms River

TOMS RIVER, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A New Jersey woman suffered extensive burns when a can of cooking spray exploded.

First responders were called to a home on Almond Drive in Toms River around 5:20 p.m. Friday.

Police said it appears the 46-year-old homeowner was cooking on a stove top when a can of nonstick spray exploded.

She suffered extensive burns to her face, torso and thighs. She was airlifted to a local burn center.

Firefighters put out a small kitchen fire and ventilated the home of heavy smoke.

