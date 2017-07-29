Cops: Man Groped Woman In Penn Station Hallway

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is looking for a man who allegedly groped a woman inside Penn Station in May.
Police say around 5:30 p.m. on May 12th, the suspect walked up to the 26-year-old victim and grabbed her in the groin.
The victim, who was not injured in the encounter, reported the incident to police as the suspect fled the area.
Police are looking for a black male who was wearing a backpack, a dark brown jacket, and white sneakers.
