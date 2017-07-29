Investigation Underway After Package Explodes, Severely Injuring Elderly Man In Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Federal investigators are probing an explosion that critically injured a 73-year-old landlord in Queens Friday afternoon.

As CBS2’s Ali Bauman reported, a tenant says he noticed the package on his doorstep earlier in the week but just put it to the side because he didn’t recognize the name it was addressed to.

Police say the package sat in front of the home for days until the victim came by and opened it.

Cell phone video captures the elderly man doubled over in pain after he opened the mysterious package left on his 222nd Street porch.

“I heard a loud explosion,” Spring Gardens resident Rick Thomas said. “It shook the house.”

Thomas was one of several neighbors who three wet towels to the victim.

“I saw a man lying in the grass and he was actually on his knees and he was on fire,” Thomas said. “He was screaming out in pain. Lot of pain, because the flames engulfed his whole top half.”

“He was burned all over his body from head to toe,” neighbor Audrice Campbell said.

The bomb squad spent the next several hours collecting evidence and testing residue on the brick wall and front door of the home. They found a cylinder-shaped package roughly the size of an oatmeal box filled with black powder — possibly gunpowder used in antique firearms.

Detectives are calling it a low explosive.

“There was substantial evidence left from this device which appears to be a victim actuated device, in other words when he opened it the explosion occurred,” Chief Robert Boyce said.

“I don’t think they were trying to target me because the name wasn’t my name, it wasn’t anybody’s name that’s why it was rather fishy,” the tenant said. “I didn’t want to move it because we’re pretty much, Haitian, and it’s a French name that was on the package, that’s why I didn’t call the landlord. I thought it was somebody who just moved in, because we have some new tenants on the basement.”

Kathleen Toussaint also rents the home, and says the package had been sitting on the porch for about a week.

“Whenever they deliver packages, if it’s not for one of us we usually just leave it here and then usually the USPS just pick it up and they return it to the sender,” she tells WCBS 880’s Kelly Waldron.

She says the landlord passes by every day and must have seen it earlier in the week.

“I guess he realized it was still sitting there so he decided that he wanted to open it I guess,” Toussaint said.

The landlord remains in the hospital in critical condition with second degree burns covering 80 percent of his body.

Police say while the package had no postal information, it did have the first name it was addressed to.

