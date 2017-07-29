Jury Deliberations In Fraud Trial Of ‘Pharma Bro’ Martin Shkreli To Start Monday

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Jurors at the securities fraud trial of “Pharma Bro” Martin Shkreli will begin deliberations on Monday.
A judge instructed the jury on the law for most of the afternoon on Friday before sending jurors home for the weekend.
Closing Arguments In Fraud Trial Of ‘Pharma Bro’ Martin Shkreli
As WCBS 880’s Mike Sugerman reported, prosecutors say Shkreli is a “liar” and a “con man” who used his smarts to deceive investors, while his defense claims he’s a shrewd businessman who eventually made back their money — investing that money in yet another fund.
The jury sat through four and a half weeks of testimony on fraud charges dealing with a hedge fund, although it has nothing to do with the company Shkreli is most famous for.
The 34-year-old Shkreli is best known for jacking up the price of a life-saving drug by 5,000 percent and for trolling his critics online.
Shkreli faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted, WCBS 880 reported.
