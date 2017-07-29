2 Con Ed Workers Hurt When Manhole Explodes In East Harlem

July 29, 2017 6:22 PM
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Two Con Edison workers were hurt when a manhole exploded in East Harlem.

The blast happened around 2:30 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Second Avenue and 110th Street, just blocks away from an annual street festival.

Surveillance video shows workers suddenly sprint away from the manhole, then rush back to steady a ladder, helping their colleagues escape the rising smoke, CBS2’s Reena Roy reported.

Officials said two Con Ed contractors suffered burns on their faces and were taken to Harlem Hospital.

Roy spoke with people who heard a loud boom and then saw smoke. Meanwhile, others were enjoying the nearby Loiza Festival of Harlem.

“It sounded like thunder, like a big thunder bolt. Then 30 minutes later, we came open and the lights sort of went out for a few seconds,” one man said. “It’s crazy, it’s scary. You know, you come into work, you don’t expect that.”

Con Ed officials said they are working to figure out what caused the explosion.

