MTA To Scale Back ‘Summer Of Hell’ Ferry, Bus Services For LIRR Riders

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The MTA plans to scale back some of its “Summer of Hell” services for Long Island Rail Road riders starting next week.

“While the MTA is committed to offering commuters a range of options, adjustments continue to be made to reflect consumer demand and ridership patterns throughout the first three weeks of the LIRR Summer Schedule,” the agency said in a statement Saturday.

Beginning Wednesday, the MTA will no longer offer temporary ferry service to and from Long Island City or from Hunterspoint. Customers should take the 7 train at Hunters Point Avenue instead.

Ferries to and from Glen Cove will continue as is.

The MTA will also reduce the frequency of temporary bus service from every half hour to every hour.

“I wouldn’t have even thought of taking the buses, knowing the traffic to get into the city,” a commuter named Charles told WCBS 880’s Mike Sugerman. “I don’t see any reason to sit on a bus for two hours.”

Morning buses will depart from commuter parking lots on Long Island on the hour between 6 and 9 a.m., dropping off at Penn Station.

Evening buses will depart from Penn Station on the hour between 3 and 7 p.m., dropping off at the commuter parking lots.

Reducing the bus service could save more than $10 million, Sugerman reported.