Robber Clad In Women’s Clothing Makes Off With $1,000 From West Village Bank

July 29, 2017 11:49 AM
Filed Under: Bank Robbery, West Village

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The search is on for a man police say robbed a bank in the West Village.

Investigators released a photo of the suspect, and say he was wearing a curly black wig and women’s clothing.

It happened just after 3 p.m. Thursday at the Chase Bank on West 4th Street.

Investigators say the suspect made off with $1,000 after passing a note to the teller stating he had a bomb and wanted money.

The suspect is described as a roughly 6’2″, 200 pound black male who was last seen wearing a blue shirt and carrying a blue over-the-shoulder bag.

He was wearing a black wig and was wearing female clothing, but cops say he had a deep voice when he demanded the money.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch