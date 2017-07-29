Robber Clad In Women’s Clothing Makes Off With $1,000 From West Village Bank

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The search is on for a man police say robbed a bank in the West Village.
Investigators released a photo of the suspect, and say he was wearing a curly black wig and women’s clothing.
It happened just after 3 p.m. Thursday at the Chase Bank on West 4th Street.
Investigators say the suspect made off with $1,000 after passing a note to the teller stating he had a bomb and wanted money.
The suspect is described as a roughly 6’2″, 200 pound black male who was last seen wearing a blue shirt and carrying a blue over-the-shoulder bag.
He was wearing a black wig and was wearing female clothing, but cops say he had a deep voice when he demanded the money.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.