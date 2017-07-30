As Trade Deadline Looms, Yankees Nab Lefty Starter Jaime Garcia

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Bronx Bombers have acquired veteran left-handed starting pitcher Jaime Garcia from the Minnesota Twins, the team announced Sunday morning.

In exchange, the Twins will receive two arms from the Yankees’ highly-touted farm system — left-hander Dietrich Enns and right-hander Zack Littell.

Last night, the @Yankees acquired LHP Jaime García and cash considerations from MIN in exchange for LHP Dietrich Enns and RHP Zack Littell. — Yankees PR Dept. (@YankeesPR) July 30, 2017

According to baseball-reference.com, Garcia holds a career 3.65 ERA with a 1.29 WHIP and 67 wins in 1015.2 innings pitched.

A longtime St. Louis Cardinal, the southpaw has bounced around in 2017. Garcia started the season in Atlanta, amassing a 4-7 record in 18 starts before being traded to Minnesota last week.

In his only start in the Twin Cities, Garcia tossed 6.2 innings of three-run ball, fanning 7 in a win over Oakland Friday.

jaime bolsters yanks rotation immediately, provides cover in case sonny deal cant be completed. very solid. was perfect in twin cities. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 30, 2017

According to WFAN baseball insider Jon Heyman, Garcia provides an immediate boost to the Yankees’ starting rotation and provides a cover in case a deal for Athletics ace Sonny Gray cannot be completed before the Monday trade deadline.

The Yankees will also receive cash considerations as part of the trade for the veteran lefty.