Boy, 16, Robbed In Central Park

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 16-year-old boy was robbed this weekend in Central Park, police said.
Police told CBS2 the boy was sitting on a bench in the basketball courts at West Drive and 86th Street around 9 p.m. Saturday when the suspects ordered him to empty his pockets.
The boy refused, and a suspect tried to take the teen’s backpack – containing a Louis Vuitton wallet and belt, police said.
The boy tried to keep the bag, but let go upon being threatened with a knife, police said. The suspect ran off, police said.
The suspects were described as black males, one standing about 6 feet tall and the other stocky and short.
The investigation continued late Sunday.