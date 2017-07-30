Comptroller’s Audit Shines Light On DOE Contracts With Nonprofit Leadership Academy

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Comptroller Scott Stringer revealed the findings of his office’s audit of the city’s Department of Education and its contract with the New York City Leadership Academy.
Stringer says the DOE doled out $101 million to the nonprofit academy, which coaches aspiring principals, but the academy has nothing to show for all the money spent.
“Basic required record keeping was missing, and that means there’s a real risk that the deal we made improper payments,” Stringer said.
The contracts required progress reports and meetings, but auditors couldn’t find sign in sheets for hours worked.
Stringer says the education department pays academy coaches $183 an hour without documentation they actually worked.
“When adults don’t do their job and don’t do oversight, our kids pay the price,” Stringer said.
The DOE tells WCBS 880 it stopped using most of the organization’s services in June, but will review its procurement process moving forward.