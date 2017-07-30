Happenings For 7-31-2017

Fact-Checking Hollywood

Sure, movies that are “based on true stories” or actual events automatically add another element of intrigue, but sometimes filmmakers stretch the truth — a lot.

Luckily, the Brooklyn Historical Society’s series “Hollywood Does History… Poorly” is prepared to point out the inaccuracies of such movies. First on the docket is Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, the tale of two high school slackers who travel through time to assemble a crew of historical figures for a class presentation. Rafer Guzman, film critic at Newsday, and Kristen Meinzer of Slate will introduce the flick.

Want more? On August 7, the experts will put a microscope on Disney favorite Pocahontas, and finally, Forrest Gump is up for examination on August 14.

Register for the free event tonight — the fun kicks off at 6:30 p.m.

Heading Up to Harlem

What started out as a one-day event in 1974 is now a month-long celebration — and even that isn’t enough time to celebrate the northern part of Manhattan.

Harlem Week kicked off on Sunday, but don’t feel like you’re late to the party. From fashion shows and film festivals to sporting events and concerts, the best is yet to come.

Make sure to make your calendars for Amateur Night at the Apollo‘s Top Dog competition, where musicians, dancers, and spoken word artists compete to win the crowd’s affection (and the $20,000 cash prize) on the legendary theater’s stage.

Other highlights include the outdoor Summer in the City concert, the Percy Sutton Harlem 5K, and the Hip Hop Film Festival.

Check out the full schedule of events on the Harlem Week website.

Gaming for Good

If you ask the folks behind this unique festival, digital games are much more than a fun waste of time. In fact, they’d say video games are a means for social change, learning, and more positive outcomes.

This year’s Games for Change Festival features keynote presentations from former White House chief technology officer Megan Smith, actress/voice of Symmetra in Overwatch and Nisha in Fallout 4 Anjali Bhimani, and head of games at Kickstarter Luke Crane. The event also features a game arcade, vendors, and awards at Parsons the New School for Design.

Oh, and let’s not forgot some awesome VR experiences and demonstrations.

Tickets are available for the three-day event online, ranging in price from $179 for single day admission to $499 for a premium pass to all events.