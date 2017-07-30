Swimmer Missing From Smith Point Beach On Fire Island, Coast Guard Says

SHIRLEY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Coast Guard rescue crews were searching for a swimmer who went missing offshore from Fire Island.
Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Long Island Sound were notified by Suffolk County police that an African-American man between the ages of 19 and 21 had gone missing from Smith Point Beach. He was wearing a gray swimsuit, the Coast Guard said.
The man’s friends first notified local lifeguards and park police that their friend swam out off the beach and did not come back.
The Coast Guard launched a 45-foot Response Boat Medium boat crew and a 29-foot Response Boat Small to search for the man.
Anyone with information was asked to call watchstanders at Sector Long Island Sound at (203) 468-4401.
In an unrelated incident earlier Sunday, a 24-year-old woman went missing offshore from Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey. Crews had been looking for Zuzana Oravcova all day Sunday after she vanished in the early morning hours, but the search was called off Sunday night.