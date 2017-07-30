Suspects Sought For Pair Of Armed Robberies In The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for two men accused in at least two armed robberies in the Bronx.
Investigators say the suspects beat and robbed a 57-year-old man at gunpoint on 156th Street in the Melrose section back on July 16th.
They allegedly took several pieces of jewelry.
A day later, police say a 39-year-old was also beaten and robbed at gunpoint nearby on Cauldwell Avenue. The suspects allegedly took his cellphone and cash.
The suspects are described as Hispanic males with dark complexions between 20 and 30 years of age.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.