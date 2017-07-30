Tampa Bay Rays Beast Yankees, Salvage 4-Game Series Finale

NEW YORK (AP) — Corey Dickerson hit a go-ahead, two-run single in a three-run third, and the Tampa Bay Rays’ bullpen allowed one hit over five scoreless innings in a 5-3 win over the New York Yankees on Sunday that salvaged the finale of a four-game series.

Sergio Romo, Dan Jennings, Steve Cishek and Tommy Hunter pitched hitless relief after rookie Jacob Faria started just four of 20 batters with strikes and got only 12 outs on his 24th birthday.

Cishek (2-1) pitched 1 2/3 innings, and Colome got three outs for his 30th save in 35 chances. Brett Gardner singled with one out in the ninth, advanced on a wild pitch and Clint Frazier walked. Colome then retired Aaron Judge on a flyout and Matt Holliday on a groundout.

Tampa Bay, which had been 0-6 at Yankee Stadium this year, won despite striking out 16 times. The Rays had lost eight of their previous 10 games.

Ronald Torreyes homered and drove in a career-high three RBIs for the Yankees, who had won six straight and eight of nine.

Judge went 0 for 3 with two strikeouts and a walk, leaving the AL home-run leader with a .158 average (9 for 57) with 25 strikeouts since winning the All-Star Home Run Derby. New York was 1 for 11 with runners in scoring position.

Faria gave up three runs and three hits in four innings with eight strikeouts.

New York’s Jordan Montgomery (7-6) was marginally more mediocre. He started just six of 16 batters with strikes and allowed four runs and six hits in 2 2/3 innings.

Yankees catcher Austin Romine was hit on the throat by a foul off the bat of Adeiny Hechavarria, hit on the back of his helmet by Steven Sousa Jr.’s backswing and then on left hand by a Cishek pitch in sixth. New York said X-rays were negative and Romine sustained a bruise.

Trevor Plouffe hit an RBI single in the first that stopped an 0-for-16 slide, but Torreyes’ two-run homer in the second put the Yankees ahead. Tampa Bay took a 4-2 lead in the third on Dickerson’s two-run single and Wilson Ramos’ RBI single. Torreyes reached for a ball nearly in the dirt and hit a run-scoring double in the fourth.

Tampa Bay escaped a second-and-third, no-outs jam in the fifth when Romo struck out Judge and retired Holliday on a pop to short right, and Jennings got Didi Gregorius on a groundout.

New York loaded the bases with one out in the sixth, and Cishek got Brett Gardner to ground into a forceout at the plate before retiring Frazier on a flyout.

Tampa Bay left the bases full in the seventh, and pinch-hitter Logan Morrison was hopping mad. Chasen Shreve struck out Dickerson for the second out, Chad Green relieved, and Morrison jumped with both feet in anger after plate umpire Lance Barksdale called a third strike on a pitch at the knees on the inside corner.

Souza boosted the lead with an RBI double against Green in the eighth.

PICK ME UP

Gregorius has made a habit up lifting up the 5-foot-8 Torreyes in the dugout to give a high-five to Judge following a home run. This time, Gregorius picked up Judge, who is 6-foot-7 and 282 pounds, to high-five Torreyes.

JUDGE’S PAY

Judge receives a $125,000 bonus for winning the Home Run Derby and $25,000 for hitting the longest home run, provisions of baseball’s new labor contract that were made public Friday. The rookie’s salary this year is $544,500 — $9,500 above the major league minimum. … The jersey Judge wore when he homered in his major league debut last Aug. 13 was sold for $160,644.05, including commission, in on-line bidding, Steiner Auctions said Sunday.

POWER OUTAGE

Tampa Bay had homered in its previous 15 games at Yankee Stadium.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rays: Morrison (bruised left heel) missed his third straight start but could return Monday or Tuesday. … OF Kevin Kiermaier, recovering from a broken hip, was scratched Saturday at Class A Charlotte because of back tightness and probably won’t play until Tuesday, according to manager Kevin Cash. “Nothing we want to push right now,” Cash said. Kiermaier was 2 for 5 with a double in his first two rehab games.

Yankees: OF Aaron Hicks (right oblique strain) and 1B Tyler Austin (right hamstring strain) likely will start minor league rehab assignments Monday.

UP NEXT

Rays: RHP Alex Cobb (9-5) takes the mound Monday at Houston, which goes with RHP Charlie Morton (8-4).

Yankees: RHP Luis Severino (7-4) starts Monday’s series opener against Detroit and RHP Michael Fulmer (10-8).

(Copyright 2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)