Van Strikes Pedestrians, Parked Cars Before Slamming Into Queens Pond; 5 Hurt

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An out of control van plowed through a Queens park and slammed into a pond Saturday evening, leaving five people hurt in its wake.

Officials say the driver crashed into a pole, parked cars, and two pedestrians — an 18-year-old man and 19-year-old woman — before crashing into the pond at Brookville Park in Rosedale.

As CBS2’s Ali Bauman reported, the pedestrians were struck with such force their feet were sent flying into the air.

“After the van hit the car, the van ran over the same girl that was tossed up in the air,” Far Rockaway resident Sean Hines said Saturday night.

Witnesses say the driver appeared to be travelling at least forty miles an hour through the crowded park before slamming into the pond.

“It’s just crazy, everybody was in the water, they jumped in the water and got that guy out,” one man said.

Another witness snapped a picture of 53-year-old driver as he was taken into police custody, with some calling his behavior at the scene “erratic.”

“The police subdued him and got him on the floor, he was kicking and screaming and kicking and screaming, and trying to get away. ‘Everything I own is in this van, everything I own is in this van,’ he repeated and repeated, repeating ‘everything I own is in this van’,” one witness said.

Three passengers in the van were treated for minor injuries. The male pedestrian is currently being treated for leg injuries while the female pedestrian remains in critical condition with head injuries.

Sources tell CBS2 the driver of the van is set to undergo a psychiatric evaluation as he remains in police custody awaiting charges.