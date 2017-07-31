7/31 CBS2 Monday Afternoon Weather Headlines

July 31, 2017 11:00 AM

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist

High pressure wins out across much of the area today with only a stray shower expected to the north and west. And it will be even warmer than yesterday with highs in the mid and upper 80’s — enjoy!

Tonight will be a mild one with the humidity running a little higher. Expect temps to fall into the low 70’s or so by daybreak.

Tomorrow will be partly cloudy and more humid with just a very slim chance of a shower around the area. Temps will climb into the upper 80’s or so by day’s end.

As for Wednesday, expect mainly dry conditions with perhaps a stray shower or storm in the afternoon. It will remain warm and humid with highs in the upper 80’s.

