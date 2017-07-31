Brazen Bandits Knock Off Electronics Store In Brooklyn, Cops Say

July 31, 2017 10:42 PM
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The hunt is on for a trio of suspects who allegedly caused a ruckus in an electronics store in Brooklyn before making off with several expensive Apple products.

Police say the three suspects posed as customers inside Computer Smartphone Repair on Pennsylvania Avenue in East New York just before 1 p.m. on July 15th.

When one of the suspects distracted a store employee, police say one of his accomplices jumped over the counter and tried to steal an item from inside the glass display.

After employees prevented the accomplice from taking the item, police say the other two suspects pulled the glass counter down to the floor and removed two Apple iPads and an Apple Watch before taking off.

The brazen bandits fled north on Pennsylvania Avenue, according to police.

The suspects are described as follows:

  • First individual: black male between 15 and 21 years old, last seen wearing a multi-colored t-shirt with gray sweatpants and white sneakers
  • Second individual: black male between 15 and 21 years old, last seen wearing a white baseball cap, a white t-shirt, black pants, and black sneakers
  • Third individual: black male between 15 and 21 years old with long braids, last seen wearing a white tank top, black sweatpants, and dark colored sneakers

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

