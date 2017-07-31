Woman’s Family Furious After Cosmetic Buttocks Injection Leaves Her Fatally Ill

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Harlem woman underwent cosmetic procedure and then became fatally ill soon afterward.

Now, questions are surfacing over the practice where the procedure was done. CBS2’s Valerie Castro spoke with the woman’s heartbroken brother.

The death of Latesha Bynum, 31, is under investigation after police sources said a medical procedure she underwent may have taken her life.

Sources told CBS2 Bynum paid for injections in her buttocks somewhere in a building on East 21st Street in Kips Bay.

Though the building appears to be strictly residential, Bynum’s brother claims his sister was under the care of doctors whom she had seen for other procedures.

“They had their licenses,” said the woman’s brother, Tymel Bynum. “They’re supposed to know what they doing, such a tragic incident.”

Latesha Bynum had the alleged procedure done on July 15. Her brother said later that day that she was hospitalized.

“After the procedure, something was wrong with my sister. I think her feet and stuff was blue,” Tymel Bynum said. “She went to the hospital and couldn’t breathe and whatever was in her went to her head. She was brain dead and she had zero chance to basically come back from it.”

Latesha Bynum was taken off life support last Thursday. Friends and family held a vigil outside her childhood home in the Bronx.

The New York City Medical Examiner’s office has not yet determined the cause or manner of Bynum’s death, but her family is convinced that it was criminal.

“At the end of the day, my sister needs some type of justice – period,” Tymel Bynum said.

Latesha Bynum’s family said she would have turned 32 years old this past Sunday. She leaves behind two young children.