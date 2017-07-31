Twitter Users Have Fun With Video Of Chris Christie Confronting Cubs Fan

MILWAUKEE (CBSNewYork) — For the second time in less than a month, New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is a viral Internet sensation.

Exactly four weeks after Christie was photographed lounging on a state-owned beach that he closed to the public during a government shutdown — which sparked countless Photoshopped memes — the Republican governor was recorded on video berating a heckling Cubs fans at a Brewers-Cubs game in Milwaukee.

In the video, Christie, holding an order of nachos, is seen getting in the face of the Cubs fans and saying, “You’re a big shot.”

At #Cubs #Brewers game. #ChrisChristie was getting razzed by fans, so he got in the face of one of them. 5:30 on @WISN12News pic.twitter.com/sx8euMgFy2 — Ben Hutchison (@BennyHutch) July 30, 2017

The fan, Brad Joseph, told WISN-TV that when Christie was walking up the stadium stairs, he “yelled his name and told him that he sucked. … I called him a hypocrite because I thought it needed to be said.”

“He then turned around and walked all the way back towards me and got up in my face for what seemed like a long time, but was probably only about 30 seconds or a minute,” Joseph said.

The Cubs fan said Christie also asked if he wanted to “do something” and “start something,” adding the governor made contact with him with his knee.

When news spread about the incident, Twitter users had a field day with it, many of them focusing on the overweight governor’s nachos.

This is the most Chris Christie picture ever. It's like he commissioned someone to take the one photo that summed up his entire life. pic.twitter.com/TWjjoTZSWZ — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) July 30, 2017

Chris Christie's nipples and waistband get about an inch closer to each other every year. When they finally touch, Jesus will return. pic.twitter.com/H8Co3dYhzk — steve (@scmgraphic) July 31, 2017

And don't ever again question Chris Christie's humanity after seeing him cradle those nachos like a mother primate cradling its young. — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) July 31, 2017

I couldn't care less about Chris Christie Or his maternity pants If he tried that with me I would've just started eating his nachos — CaptainsLog2017 🖖🏽🌵 (@CaptainsLog2017) July 31, 2017

Find someone that holds you with love and security like chris Christie holds his nachos https://t.co/1Vy8wR2uXF — Jason (@915jsin) July 31, 2017

To cosplay as Chris Christie, you need:

1) Clown pants

2) A basket of nachos

3) Lots and lots of red face paint — Grrrrrrrrreg (@GregGonsky) July 31, 2017

on that viral Chris Christie confronting a Cubs fan picture: we could, maybe, try making fun of him for being a bully and not for being fat? — Megan Renae (@MeganRenaeOK) July 31, 2017

So what was the New Jersey governor and die-hard Mets fan doing at a Brewers-Cubs game anyway? It likely had to do with the fact that his son, Andrew, works in the Brewers’ front office.

Earlier this month, Christie was booed after catching a foul ball at a Mets game.