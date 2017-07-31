Giants’ Janoris Jenkins Throws Punches At Teammate On Sunday

By Matt Citak

In only the third day of training camp, the Giants were faced with the team’s first scuffle of the season when cornerback Janoris Jenkins charged safety Eric Pinkins towards the end of practice on Sunday at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford.

According to CBS Sports, the 5-foot-10, 198-pound Jenkins ran up to the 6-foot-3, 230-pound Pinkins while the defense was running wind sprints at the end of practice. Jenkins pushed Pinkins backwards before throwing a couple of haymakers at the safety.

The reasoning behind the altercation between the two defensive players remains unclear, but it is not common for a fight to break out during the end-of-practice conditioning. Normally if a fight occurs during training camp, it is your garden-variety intrasquad-scrimmage slap fight that involves a little bit of pushing and shoving.

Giants head coach Ben McAdoo did not seem to be fazed by the skirmish, instead shrugging it off as family members squabbling.

“You know how it is with families. Sometimes you have some dust ups, but some of the best dust ups you’re ever in is with family,” McAdoo said. “You learn from it and move on.”

The Giants signed Jenkins to a five-year, $62.5 million contract last offseason. The veteran corner rewarded the Giants by earning his first Pro Bowl appearance in his first season with New York, as well as receiving number 54 overall in the NFL Top 100 Players of 2017. Jenkins was also a Second-Team All-Pro in 2016.

Pinkins was inked to New York’s practice squad in the middle of the 2016 season, and was promoted to the 53-man roster towards the end of the season. Unlike Jenkins, the 25-year-old safety is battling for a roster spot in training camp.