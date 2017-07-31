Retired Gen. John Kelly Taking Over As New White House Chief Of Staff

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — President Donald Trump’s new chief of staff is taking over at the White House on Monday.
Trump named Homeland Security Secretary and Retired Gen. John Kelly to the position on Friday, replacing Reince Priebus.
“John Kelly will do a fantastic job,” the president said. “He’s a great, great American. Reince Priebus is a good man.”
Priebus’ hold on the White House job had long been in question, more so last week after Trump’s new communications director badmouthed him to a reporter for the New Yorker.
Trump hired Anthony Scaramucci over Priebus’s objections and Scaramucci reports directly to the president.
