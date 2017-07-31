Los Angeles Reaches Deal With Olympic Leaders For 2028 Games

Breaking: CBS News Reports Scaramucci Out As WH Communications Dir | Watch Live | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

July 31, 2017 2:47 PM
Filed Under: Los Angeles, Olympics

LOS ANGELES (CBSNewYork/AP) — Los Angeles has reached an agreement with international Olympic leaders that will open the way for the city to host the 2028 Summer Games.

City Council President Herb Wesson’s office on Monday confirmed the deal.

Spokeswoman Caolinn Mejza says the pact is expected to be reviewed by the council later this week.

The agreement to be formally announced later Monday follows a vote earlier this month by the International Olympic Committee to seek a deal to award the 2024 and 2028 Games. Paris is widely seen as the favorite for 2024. With the agreement, Los Angeles would get 2028.

The deal would make LA a three-time Olympic city, after hosting the 1932 and 1984 Games.

It would be the first time the United States has hosted the summer games since Atlanta in 1996.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

