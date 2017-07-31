Jury Deliberations Set To Begin At Martin Shkreli Fraud Trial

July 31, 2017 7:35 AM
Filed Under: Martin Shkreli

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — A federal jury in Brooklyn is set to begin deliberations in the securities fraud trial of former pharmaceutical CEO Martin Shkreli.

The judge instructed the jury most of Friday afternoon before sending jurors home for the weekend.

On Friday, they heard closing arguments by prosecutors accusing Shkreli of looting his own drug company to pay back disgruntled investors in two failed hedge funds he ran.

The defense insisted there were no victims because everyone got their original investments back and even made hefty profits.

The 34-year-old Shkreli is best known for jacking up the price of a life-saving drug by 5,000 percent, unrelated to the trial, and for trolling his critics online.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch