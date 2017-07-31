Jury Deliberations Set To Begin At Martin Shkreli Fraud Trial

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — A federal jury in Brooklyn is set to begin deliberations in the securities fraud trial of former pharmaceutical CEO Martin Shkreli.
The judge instructed the jury most of Friday afternoon before sending jurors home for the weekend.
On Friday, they heard closing arguments by prosecutors accusing Shkreli of looting his own drug company to pay back disgruntled investors in two failed hedge funds he ran.
The defense insisted there were no victims because everyone got their original investments back and even made hefty profits.
The 34-year-old Shkreli is best known for jacking up the price of a life-saving drug by 5,000 percent, unrelated to the trial, and for trolling his critics online.
