Reports: Mets Trade Addison Reed To Red Sox

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Mets have agreed to trade relief pitcher Addison Reed to the Red Sox for three pitching prospects, according to multiple reports.

The three pitchers the Mets acquired Monday are Stephen Nogosek, Jamie Callahan and Gerson Bautista, all right-handers who were ranked among the top 30 prospects in the Red Sox’s farm system, according to MLB.com. The trade is contingent on the players passing their physicals.

In 48 appearances this season, Reed is 1-2 with a 2.57 ERA and 19 saves. The 28-year-old right-hander will become a free agent after this season. He had been the Mets’ set-up man, but took over the closer role while Jeurys Familia was suspended to start the season and later again after Familia suffered a blood clot in his right arm.

There had reportedly been at least a half-dozen teams interested in Reed, including the Dodgers and Brewers.

The three pitchers the Mets added in the Reed trade are all 22 years old and have worked exclusively as relievers this season

Nogosek was a sixth-round draft pick last year out of the University of Oregon. The 22-year-old has split time between Low-A Greenville and High-A Salem this season and is 4-4 with a 3.06 ERA in 36 appearances. He was the No. 18 prospect in the Red Sox’s system, according to MLB.com.

Callahan, a second-round draft pick in 2012, has spent time in Double-A and Triple-A this season and has a 5-2 record with a 3.21 ERA and six saves in 32 appearances. He was the Red Sox’s 23rd-ranked prospect.

Bautista was signed in 2013 out of the Dominican Republic and has been playing at High-A Salem, where he is 3-2 with a 5.16 ERA in 27 outings. He was Boston’s 28th-ranked prospect.

Last week, the Mets traded first baseman Lucas Duda to the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for minor league pitcher Drew Smith. Other Mets who could be dealt before Monday’s 4 p.m. deadline include infielder Asdrubal Cabrera and outfielders Jay Bruce and Curtis Granderson, all of whom have expiring contracts.

New York also acquired Marlins closer A.J. Ramos in exchange for minor league outfielder Ricardo Cespedes and minor league right-handed pitcher Merandy Gonzalez. Ramos is under team control through next season.

The Mets are 48-55 and 10½ games out of the second wild-card spot in the National League.