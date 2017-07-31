Police Seek Help Identifying Woman Found In Bethpage

Police are asking the public for help identifying a woman found on July 27 on Long Island.
According to detectives, an unidentified woman was found lying on the ground on Adams Avenue in Bethpage.
Through a translator, the woman told police she was unable to remember her name or where she lives, although she did remember getting on an express train from Grand Central Terminal in New York City.
The woman is described as Hispanic, age approximately 65 to 70, between 5-foot 3-inches to 5-foot 6-inches in height, with brown eyes and gray hair. The speaks Spanish and was found wearing dark gray fleece jacket, black fleece leggings, a pink long sleeve shirt, yellow, green and blue flip flops carrying various Metro cards and miscellaneous papers.
Officials ask that if anyone has any information, they should contact the Nassau County Police Department Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or call 911.