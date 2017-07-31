Lawmakers Want State To Complete Review Of New York’s Railroad Crossings

July 31, 2017 11:30 AM
Filed Under: Sean Adams

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Hudson Valley lawmakers will push the state to complete a comprehensive inventory of New York’s railroad grade crossings.

A fiery collision involving an SUV and Metro-North Railroad train that killed six people in Valhalla in 2015 raised concerns about all crossings.

Even though the NTSB found that the gates, signals, signs and lights all met safety standards, state lawmakers seized the opportunity to do a top to bottom evaluation of all 5,300 grade crossings statewide.

The state Department of Transportation was supposed to complete the inspections by April 1.

“The federal government has made it clear that funding is available to states to improve rail crossing safety but we’ve gotta present the federal government with a plan, this allows us to do that,” State Sen. David Carlucci said last fall.

He said some crossings might just need minor changes, while others could be eliminated altogether.

“We could work with the Federal Railroad Administrator, with localities and we could finally eliminate some of the most deadly,” Carlucci said.

