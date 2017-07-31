Roberto Clemente Park In Brentwood Reopens Years After Dumping Scandal

BRENTWOOD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — After more than three long years, Roberto Clemente Park in Brentwood, Long Island has reopened.

As WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall reported, the park had to be cleaned up because of illegal dumping.

Ramell Mazyck pointed to the area where he saw trucks coming in dumping toxic and chemicals at the park.

“We would see the dump trucks pull in, dump dirt, and we thought they were just leveling out the soccer field so they can have a more even playing field,” Mazyck said, adding, “I thought they were doing just what they were allowed to do.”

But the park closed in May 2014 after about 1,100 tractor-trailer truckloads of contaminated debris were found to have been dumped there.

Now, after a number of people were arrested and convicted for the crime, the park finally has been cleaned up. It took four years, and now it is reopened.

“This park is practically in my backyard, so I was always here when it was open,” Mazyck said, “being able to not have to drive to enjoy a game of basketball.”