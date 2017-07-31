Toms River Police: Woman’s Body Washes Up On Shore

July 31, 2017 8:10 AM
Filed Under: Point Pleasant Beach, Zuzana Oravcova

TOMS RIVER, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Toms River Police say a woman’s body washed up on shore Sunday night.

The body was found in the area of East Shell Way and Ocean Road.

Police cannot confirm if it is the missing swimmer from Point Pleasant Beach.

Zuzana Oravcova, 24, of Slovakia, went missing early Sunday morning while swimming off the Jersey shore. The exchange student, who was working at the boardwalk for the summer, was in the water with a friend near Point Pleasant Beach when three- to six-foot waves came crashing in. The friend was able to swim back to shore safely, but the woman did not return.

The Coast Guard searched for Oravcova, but those efforts were suspended Sunday evening.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch