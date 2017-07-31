Toms River Police: Woman’s Body Washes Up On Shore

TOMS RIVER, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Toms River Police say a woman’s body washed up on shore Sunday night.
The body was found in the area of East Shell Way and Ocean Road.
Police cannot confirm if it is the missing swimmer from Point Pleasant Beach.
Zuzana Oravcova, 24, of Slovakia, went missing early Sunday morning while swimming off the Jersey shore. The exchange student, who was working at the boardwalk for the summer, was in the water with a friend near Point Pleasant Beach when three- to six-foot waves came crashing in. The friend was able to swim back to shore safely, but the woman did not return.
The Coast Guard searched for Oravcova, but those efforts were suspended Sunday evening.