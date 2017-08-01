Back Stories: Man On Wire Philippe Petit

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) – WCBS reporter Irene Cornell was there when Philippe Petit dazzled New York City with a high-wire act between the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in 1974.
“That absolutely thrilled the city,” she says. “That was a different time. It was the city’s innocence, the city’s love for adventure that could be expressed in these outrageous, death-defying ways.”