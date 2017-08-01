Best Things To Throw In Your Beach Bag

By Carly Petrone

Summer beach days are pretty great but you know what could make them even better? Inflatable hammocks! Oversized straw hats! Waterproof speakers! Here are five things to throw into your beach tote before you leave the city.

WindPouch

Sick of sand getting all over your towel when you hit the beach? Relax on your very own WindPouch, the incredible hammock that you inflate by simply waving it in the air. This lightweight lounging device comes in a wide range of fun colors and it only weighs 2.6 pounds! Plus, it comes with a built in pillow headrest so all you have to do is lay down and enjoy the sun. It’s sturdy enough to support two people (or up to 450 pounds) and it’s 7.3 feet long so there’s plenty of room to stretch out. The Lite version is perfect for the beach but if you’re roughing it out in the great outdoors, you may want to try the rugged Go version (ideal for camping and hiking).

Pacifica Suncare Collection

Attention Target lovers! Pacifica’s line of summer sun care is now available to help keep your skin safe when you hit the beach. These all mineral natural sunscreens provide UVA and UVB protection and they’re filled with probiotics (an antioxidant boost) as well as skin care ingredients like caffeine. We love these because they’re 100 percent vegan, free of animal ingredients and not tested on animals. The fun packaging and spray nozzles make it easy to apply and each one gives the skin a dewy look. A few of our favorites include the Coconut Probiotic Mineral Bronzing Sunscreen Spray and the Sun + Lipcare Mineral Lip Balm SPF 30 that comes in three shades: clear, nude, and peach. Happy sunning!

Oversized Straw Hat

The beach hat is back! Throw out that statement necklace and throw in an oversized straw hat for ultimate shade action. You can even personalize yours on Etsy with a cute cursive font displaying your name, your favorite saying, or simply a monogram. Another popular version of a straw hat is the Panama hat – a light-colored and lightweight piece made from a palm-like plant. It always pairs well with a linen or silk outfit – perfect for the beach! So get rid of your dirty baseball cap and opt for a fun and flirty hat that shows off your personality this summer.

YETI Coolers & Tumblers

Coolers have come a long way since your childhood days. The YETI brand is elevating the typical version by introducing Permafrost insulated coolers (from Roadies to Tundras) to the market. Simply put, the ice stays colder longer and its No Sweat Design means you’ll never be stuck mopping up a mess. Their popular stainless steel Ramblers (tumblers) are great for on-the-go – choose between a 10 oz. Lowball all the way up to one gallon jug. Now you don’t have to worry about ice melting in the sweltering heat and watering down your favorite beverage. Check out the full line here.

Waterproof Speaker

It wouldn’t be a beach party with music! Now, there are plenty of brands making waterproof speakers so you can keep the beats going from your floatie. The UE Roll 2 by Ultimate Ears ($100) is a small and lightweight and can play music for up to nine hours without charging. They even have a bungee cord attached to them so you can take the ultimate leap while listening to your favorite song if you feel like being adventurous (although strapping them onto your surfboard is more like it). It’s bluetooth enabled and ready to go as soon as its charged. BOSE also makes a colorful version called the SoundLink Color Bluetooth Speaker that has a soft touch silicone exterior and built-in microphone for calls. Looking for something cheaper? The Floating Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker by Brookstone is a steal at just $29.99.

Carly Petrone is the founder of Petrone on the Rocks, a lifestyle site about food, drinks, beauty, travel, and more. She lives in New York City.