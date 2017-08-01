Boonton, N.J. Teen Accused Of Trying To Sexually Assault Woman, 71

BOONTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A teen was charged Tuesday with trying to sexually assault of a 71-year-old woman in Boonton, New Jersey.
Jason Santiago was charged with attempted aggravated sexual assault, aggravated criminal sexual contact, criminal sexual contact, and theft, according to the Morris County Prosecutor’s office.
Prosecutors alleged that Santiago broke into the home of the older woman early Tuesday morning, took money from her purse, and entered her room as she slept. He then allegedly woke the victim up and engaged in an act of sexual contact against her, prosecutors said.
The woman resisted and a physical fight ensured, and Santiago left the house, prosecutors said.
Santiago was arrested later Tuesday and was being held at the Morris County Correctional Facility, prosecutors said.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Detective Craig May of the Sex Crimes/Child Endangerment Unit of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office at (973) 285-6200.