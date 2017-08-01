‘Who Shoots A Little Girl?’ Bronx Teen Shot In The Face With BB Gun

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for someone they say shot a 14-year-old Bronx girl in the head with a BB gun.

The girl was with her friends the moment she was shot.

“This whole side of her face was covered in blood, and her hands, and the floor,” Saphier Purvia told CBS2’s Marc Liverman.

It was a scene 15-year-old Purvia said she’ll never forget. She was with 14-year-old Dayanara Collado and another friend, walking through the courtyard of their apartment complex on Jackson Ave in the Bronx when they heard a loud pop.

We looked and there was a hole in her face. The left side of their friend’s head was split open. The pair called 911, while others in the building rushed in to stop the bleeding.

“I was just trying to make sure that she was alright,” Claiborne Phillips said.

The 14-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital, after being struck with a BB just an inch from her eye.

Police are still trying to figure who fired the shot, and where it came from.

“It’s surprising, like who shoots a little girl?” Saphier said.

“We was just walking to the park, that’s just something you don’t do,” Dayanara added.

The girls said what happened last Saturday has them so scared, they won’t even walk through the courtyard; they’ve been going all the way around the property just to get to the other side.

“You don’t know it it was intentional, you don’t know if it was by mistake,” Purvia said.

Intentional or not, Purvia said she’s tired of not feeling safe, and that something needs to be done about it.

“They need more cameras, and they need more police,” she said.

CBS2 reached out to the New York City Housing Authority — the group in charge of the apartments.

“We are working with local elected officials to begin installation of new CCTV cameras starting in October, to improve security for all NYCHA residents,” they said in a statement.