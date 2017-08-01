Man, Woman Sought In Robbery Of Livery Cab Driver In The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police were searching Tuesday for two suspects in the robbery of a livery cab driver in the South Bronx.

The robbery happened around noon Monday, police said.

A 70-year-old man picked up the man and woman in his livery cab at Kingsbridge Road and Grand Concourse in the Fordham Manor section of the Bronx. The driver took them to 799 E. 150th St. in the Melrose section, and the woman got out of the cab while the man pulled a knife and demanded money, police said.

The suspects ran off with the driver’s cellphone and about $75, police said. The victim was not injured.

The suspect who pulled the knife was described as a black male between the ages of 18 and 25. He was last seen wearing red shorts and a pale red T-shirt and was armed with a knife.

The second suspect was described as a black woman also between 18 and 25 years old, who was last seen wearing a light colored shirt and light colored jean shorts.

Police have released surveillance photos, and video of the robbery in progress.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.