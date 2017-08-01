Investigation Continues Into Police Shooting Death Of Brooklyn Man

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An investigation continues into the death of a Brooklyn man who was fatally shot by police inside his home after his mother called 911 to say her son was behaving erratically.

Neighbors and family of 32-year-old Dwayne Jeune gathered at a neighborhood church late Monday to console his distraught parents.

“They witnessed the death of their son and they’re heavily traumatized,” Pastor Verole Matthew said.

Jeune, a man relatives describe as gentle, was shot and killed by police inside the apartment he shared with his parents.

“No matter what, he always smiling,” his cousin, Devon Luke, said. “That’s one thing about him — always with a smile on his face.”

“He either signing or in front of the mirror dancing,” a neighbor named Donna said. “I have never ever seen him in a violent act with nobody.”

That is far different from how Jeune was allegedly said to be acting when his mother called police around 12:30 p.m. Monday reporting that her son was behaving erratically.

“The 911 call was for a non-violent emotionally disturbed person and stated that he had no weapons,” NYPD Chief of Patrol Terence Monahan said.

Investigators say four officers responded to the call and Jeune’s mother let them into the apartment where, within seconds, police say Jeune was charging at them with a 14-inch knife.

At first, detectives say the officers tried to stop Jeune with a Taser, hitting him twice.

“The suspect was able to fight through it and keep moving forward,” Monahan said.

That’s when they say one of the officers fired multiple shots, striking Jeune in the chest.

One of the bullets traveled right through a wall and into the apartment of 14-year-old Lasaunti Newell, who was sleeping inside.

“It flew threw into the dining room right to the table,” she said.

Jeune died on the way to the hospital.

Sources tell CBS2 this was not the first time police have been called to the family’s apartment and said three years ago, Jeune’s mother called police when they said he was reportedly off his medication.

The investigation is ongoing.